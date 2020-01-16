RALEIGH — Eleven people died from the flu last week, the deadliest week of the season so far, state health officials said.
Last week, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported nine people died from the flu in the previous week, including the state's first pediatric death.
For the year, the death toll from the flu in North Carolina is at 33 after 15 weeks of the 2019-2020 flu season, compared to 23 at the same time last season.
