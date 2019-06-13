North Carolina fights rising hepatitis C infections

TerL Gleason, a 57-year-old recovered drug addict from Greensboro, North Carolina, poses for a portrait on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the launch of HepConnect, a multi-million dollar initiative to fight Hepatitis C in five states, including North Carolina. Gleason used injected drugs in the 1980s, but didn't know he had contracted Hepatitis C from that drug use until years later, in 2000.

