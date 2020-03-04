RALEIGH — The Wake County resident who tested positive for the coronavirus arrived on a flight at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Feb. 22, according to the airport, but was not found to have the virus until this week after becoming ill.
In a statement released late Tuesday, RDU said the traveler was "not experiencing symptoms" when he passed through the airport, and that based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "there was no identifiable risk from this case to other travelers."
State health officials announced the state's first case of COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, Tuesday afternoon. They said the person had visited the long-term care facility in the state of Washington where a COVID-19 outbreak has led to several deaths. The number of coronavirus deaths in Washington has now risen to nine.
It's not clear how the Wake County traveler came to be tested for coronavirus. State health officials have been identifying potential cases since late January, and all of them have been negative. The state public health lab just began testing for the virus Monday, and the Wake case is considered a "presumptive positive" until it can be confirmed by the CDC, which could take about 24 hours.
A spokeswoman for the state Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Monday that the Wake County traveler was a man. But neither airport nor state health officials have released further details about him for privacy reasons, other than to say he is doing well at home, in isolation. State health officials had declined Tuesday to even identify the airport he passed through.
They also have not said whether the traveler arrived on a nonstop flight from Seattle or came through another airport. Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said at a press conference that health officials are tracing people who might have come in contact with the infected person, including those who were on the same plane.
The CDC says most viruses don't spread easily on airplanes because the air is filtered as it is recirculated; the primary risk would be having direct contact with someone who is sneezing and coughing or in touching a surface that person has touched. As with colds and the flu, health officials say the best way to avoid getting COVID-19 is to avoid contact with an infected person and to wash hands frequently.
RDU says it regularly disinfects bathrooms in its terminals with products that would help prevent the spread of coronavirus. But a spokeswoman said the airport is consulting "public health experts and Airports Council International," the industry trade group, to determine if additional cleaning practices are needed.
The CDC says the coronavirus is thought to remain viable for hours to days on various surfaces, but there have been no documented cases of coronavirus transmitted to a person this way. The main concern is direct contact with someone carrying the virus.
For now, federal health officials are only screening arriving air passengers from China, where the coronavirus outbreak began two months ago. U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents and their families who have been to China in the previous 14 days are allowed to enter the country through one of 11 U.S. airports, where they're being screened for fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Foreign nationals who have visited China or Iran in the past 14 days are not being allowed into the U.S.
The CDC recommends travelers avoid nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy as a result of the coronavirus. The CDC also recommends that older adults or those with chronic medical conditions consider postponing travel to Japan.
Several airlines have suspended flights to China and other parts of Asia as well as Italy because of coronavirus. Delta Air Lines announced Wednesday that it was cutting back further on its flights to Japan through April 30 and has suspended summer seasonal service between Seattle and Osaka this year because of reduced demand due to COVID-19.
