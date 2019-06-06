North Carolina Advances Delayed Ban On Smokable Hemp

Just after the North Carolina state Senate agriculture committee voted on Wednesday June 5, 2019 to pass a bill that would expand the state's pilot hemp growing program, Republican Sen. Brent Jackson of Sampson County demonstrates a potential field test that could help law enforcement officers discern whether a substance is hemp or marijuana. When considering a North Carolina bill expanding the state's pilot hemp growing industry, Jackson introduced an amendment that would delay a proposed ban on smokable hemp, which is hard to discern from marijuana, until December 2020, giving lawmakers a chance to figure out the best way to regulate the fast-growing hemp industry. (AP Photo/Amanda Morris)