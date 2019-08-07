Nearly 150 people gathered Wednesday for a candlelight vigil at the site where a Winston-Salem man who was shot and killed Tuesday.
Julius Randolph Sampson Jr., 32, of Oak Pointe Drive died outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall.
Robert Anthony Grenato, 23, of Cloverhurst Court was charged with murder and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with Sampson's death. Grenato was being held Wednesday at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
Several speakers at the vigil called for an end to gun violence and justice for Sampson.
The vigil was in the parking lot next to the restaurant.
Sampson's nickname, "Juice" was spell out in the parking lot near the restaurant. A cluster of flowers and candles sat nearby on the sidewalk.
Photos: Vigil for Julius "Juice" Sampson
The restaurant was closed Wednesday.
During the vigil, several people cried and hugged each other.
"We lost a champion in our community," said Arnita Miles of Winston-Salem, who helped organized the vigil and is a friend of Sampson. "We want to honor him today. We need to unite and stop gun violence in Winston-Salem."
Miles encouraged the attendees to remember Sampson, who was a husband, a father and a son. Sampson worked as a barber at the Supreme Legacy Barbershop in Hanes Mall.
Miles then read a statement from Sampson's wife, Keyia Sampson, at the vigil.
"I want justice for my husband," the statement said in part. "He didn't deserved to be slaughtered."
Angelica Bacote of Winston-Salem, Sampson's god-sister, said she cried Tuesday when she learned about Sampson's death.
Her 5-year-old son, Nolan, then asked her, "Who's going to cut my hair now," Bacote said.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County said he visited with Sampson's family members earlier on Wednesday.
"I'm angry," Kimbrough said. "We've got to stand together strong. We can't be divided. I'm with you."
April Wright of Winston-Salem questioned why Sampson died.
"Why him? Why him?," Wright said loudly. "No one deserves to die. I just don't understand."
Denise "D.D." Adams, a member of the Winston-Salem City Council, said that Sampson's death was senseless and that gun violence is too common in the city. Sampson's death is the city's 15th homicide this year.
"Now everyone has to run, hide and duck," Adams said. "We've got to stop the violence."
Calvin Salley of Winston-Salem, Sampson's uncle, said that his nephew died because someone made a bad choice.
"I never dreamed that he was going to leave the earth like this," Salley said.
Julius Sampson vigil
Chris Smith, right, consoles a friend during a vigil for Julius Sampson, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Middle and high school classmates of Julius Sampson (from left) Sonmonyiaca McCoy, Mary Moore, Narisha Paul and her daughter, Cekai Young console one another during a vigil, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Preston Burton consoles Angelica Bacote during a vigil for their friend, Julius Sampson, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Susan Smith prays during a vigil for Julius Sampson, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon. Smith said her son, Chris, worked with Sampson at Supreme Legacy Barbershop in Hanes Mall.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Chris Smith is comforted during a vigil for his friend and coworker, Julius Sampson, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Angelica Bacote, left, with sons Nolan, 5, and Jaylin, 12, expresses her anguish at the death of her Godbrother Julius Sampson during a vigil Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon. At right is county commissioner Tonya McDaniel who came to support Sampson's family and friends.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Friends of Julius Sampson grieve during a vigil, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Chris Smith, left, consoles Rodney Spears during a vigil for their friend, Julius Sampson, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Forsyth county commissioner Tonya McDaniel comforts Angelica Bacote and her son, Nolan, 5, at the death of her Godbrother Julius Sampson during a vigil Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Friends of Julius Sampson console one another during a vigil, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Narisha Paul and her daughter, Cekai Young grieve during a vigil for Julius Sampson, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
A friend of Julius Sampson grieves during a vigil, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Friends of Julius Sampson, grieve during a vigil, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
A mourner wears a shirt memorializing Julius "Juice" Sampson during a vigil, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
April Wright expresses her frustration at the death of her close friend, Julius Sampson, during a vigil, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Friends of Julius Sampson grieve during a vigil, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Friends of Julius Sampson grieve during a vigil, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Calvin Salley, uncle of Julius Sampson talks to the crowd gathered to remember Sampson, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
City council member James Taylor talks during a vigil, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Brig. Gen. James R. Gorham (Ret.) talks to the crowd gathered to rememberJulius Sampson, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon. (
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
City council member James Taylor consoles a friend of Julius Sampson during a vigil, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough offers words of condolence during a vigil for Julius Sampson, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 outside of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse where Sampson was killed Tuesday afternoon.
Walt Unks/Journal
Julius Sampson vigil
People gather for prayer away from the main gathering during a vigil Wednesday.
Julius Juice Sampson Vigil
Yahleena Hughes, 3, sits on the pavement near lit candles that spell "Juice" during a vigil held for Julius "Juice" Sampson a day after he was shot and killed at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Hughes' mother, Derrika Sherrill, was childhood friends with Sampson.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Julius Juice Sampson Vigil
LaTonya Moore, director of Winston-Salem Barber School, wears a necklace with shears and angel wings during a vigil held for Julius "Juice" Sampson a day after he was shot and killed at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Moore, who graduated from the school in 2007, was Sampson's instructor at the school while he was a student a few years ago. Moore said Sampson would sometimes come back and mentor students.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Julius Juice Sampson Vigil
Candles are lit during a vigil held for Julius "Juice" Sampson a day after he was shot and killed at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Julius Juice Sampson Vigil
A BJ's to-go cup is laid among lit candles, bouquets of flowers and empty glass liquor bottles during a vigil held for Julius "Juice" Sampson a day after he was shot and killed at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Julius Juice Sampson Vigil
People look at cloud formations in the sky that they said resembled angel wings during a vigil held for Julius "Juice" Sampson a day after he was shot and killed at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Julius Juice Sampson Vigil
Yahleena Hughes, 3, sits on the pavement near lit candles that spell "Juice" during a vigil held for Julius "Juice" Sampson a day after he was shot and killed at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Hughes' mother, Derrika Sherrill, was childhood friends with Sampson.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal