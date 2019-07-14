A woman accused of setting fires at both her own home and her parents' home had five fires at her house in the Grace Chapel area in less than 11 years, the Caldwell County Fire Marshal's Office said.
Grecia Leann Barlowe, 48, was indicted Monday on charges stemming from two fires — one at her own home and another at her parents' home — but the State Bureau of Investigation has been investigating fires at her home since late 2007, when there were three fires during a span of about two weeks, Fire Marshal Kevin Brown said.
According to reports from firefighters and the fire marshal's office, the first fire at 5025 Grace Chapel Road was on Nov. 26, 2007, when someone left the oven on and a fire started on top of the range. The flames damaged the stove, the counter top and the splash guard behind the stove, according to the report. That fire was believed to have been an accident, the report said.
The second fire started in a dryer less than a week later, on Dec. 2, 2007, according to a report. Firefighters said that the fire was in and around the dryer, and they did not determine a cause.
The third fire was on Dec. 10, 2007, when the house burned to the ground shortly after 6 a.m., leaving behind only the basement walls, Brown said. It then that county officials called the State Bureau of Investigation, and investigators now think that the fire was intentionally set, but charges have not been filed, he said.
"We know it's a set fire. We just don't know who, so we're still waiting for leads to come in," he said.
The house was later rebuilt.
There were no other fires at 5025 Grace Chapel Road until Sept. 26, 2012, when there was a fire in the garage and the basement about 1:30 a.m., according to a report.
Brown said that the flames appeared to have been ignited in three places — one in the basement and two in the garage — and vehicles at the home had been vandalized. He thinks that fire also was intentionally set.
The final fire at 5025 Grace Chapel Road was on July 3, 2018, when fires ignited in a front bedroom, an adjacent bedroom and in the basement, Brown said.
Barlowe was charged with second-degree arson and insurance fraud in that fire.
The fire at her parents' home on Log Cabin Place in eastern Caldwell County on May 23 was the sixth fire at a place where she was living. Both Barlowe and her parents, Gregory and Patricia Fox, were there.
Barlowe was charged with first-degree arson and two counts of attempted murder in that fire.
Gregory Fox told a reporter from WSOC-TV that he believes his daughter is innocent.
"I just don't believe she done it," he said. "I don't think she's capable of that. We love our daughter, and we don't think she done it."
Fox said that Barlowe was asleep inside the home when the fire started.