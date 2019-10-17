GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman charged with kidnapping a 3-year-old girl is now accused of kidnapping another toddler.
News outlets report 22-year-old N'denezsia Lancaster, of Greensboro, is now charged with second-degree kidnapping in addition to first-degree kidnapping.
She's accused of snatching 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment from an apartment merry-go-round last week. The girl was found safe the next day. Prosecutors say Lancaster previously took a 2-year-old girl from the same spot and returned her safely.
A judge refused to lower Lancaster's $1 million bond Monday. Lancaster's attorney, Daniel Harris, says Lancaster has bipolar disorder and requested a mental evaluation. One was set for this week.
Lancaster may appear in court Nov. 14. She's also charged with assault in another case in which she's accused of attacking a man with a box cutter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.