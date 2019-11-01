A survey of 150 North Carolina small- to mid-sized business owners found tepid hiring plans between now and April, according to a semiannual report from PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
The survey, released this week, debuted in 2012 with PNC’s entrance into the North Carolina market with its purchase of RBC Bank. The survey was conducted between July 1 and Aug. 23.
Just 11% of the owners said they plan to add full-time jobs during the six-month period, while 5% plan to reduce their work force.
About 45% of the owners continue to cite a shortage of skilled workers for their low hiring projection, a sentiment shared by economists and companies large and small for more than two years.
Business owners say the biggest problems with job applicants are lack of job skills, lack of job-related experience and inability to pass screening requirements.
As a result, 37% have increased employee wages, 24% have instituted more flexible work arrangements, 16% have bolstered their benefit packages, and 13% have offered or increased bonuses.
"North Carolina small-business owners remain optimistic about near-term prospects, and in fact, are more optimistic than small-business owners in the rest of the country," PNC economist Gus Faucher said.
"The North Carolina economy continues to expand in the fall of 2019, although the state’s job growth has slowed from above the national average throughout most of the current economic expansion to close to the national average in 2019."
About half of the survey respondents reported that they expect their sales to increase over the next six months, as well as 44% projecting an increase in profits.
Some of the overall economic enthusiasm has been watered down by 49% of respondents say they expect to pay more for raw materials and supplies between now and April, in part because of the U.S. tariffs on goods from China and other countries.
Half of the respondents support the Trump administration's tariff policies, while 24% don't and 26% declined to comment.
About 96% said they have not made any changes to their business because of the tariffs.
As a result, 34% project raising their prices to customers, based on favorable market conditions and rising labor and non-labor costs.
In terms of the national economy, 55% expressed confidence that there will not be a recession in 2020, while 35% said it is likely.
