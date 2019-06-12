RALEIGH — North Carolina legislation designed to address recent decisions by some new North Carolina sheriffs to stop assisting federal immigration agents is resurfacing in a committee.
The Senate Judiciary Committee has debate scheduled for today (June 12) on a House bill that passed that chamber in April. The House legislation required sheriffs in all 100 counties to fulfill detainer requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
That means every sheriff would be legally required to hold certain jail inmates up to 48 extra hours to give ICE agents time investigate potential deportation.
A few sheriffs elected late last year, including Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, have said they wouldn't fulfill the ICE detainer requests.
The bill authors say it would only put into law the cooperative approach that sheriffs have had with federal law enforcement for decades. Critics are worried that directive would undermine community safety because immigrants in the country unlawfully would fear reporting crimes.
Advocates for immigrants have held several rallies opposing the bill.