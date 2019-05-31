GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — More than a year after a tornado struck, a North Carolina school system says it's reached a $10 million settlement with its insurance company for damage to three schools.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports that officials with Guilford County schools said Thursday they reached the settlement for damage to three elementary schools: Erwin Montessori, Hampton and Peeler Open.

The three have shared space with other schools since shortly after the tornado struck.

School officials said in a news release that they knew they wouldn't get enough money to replace the schools, which weren't in good shape before the tornado struck.

The district said the cost to build a new elementary school in the state last year ranged from almost $14 million to almost $30 million, depending on size.

