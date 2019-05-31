Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 300 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 31 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA ALAMANCE ANSON CHATHAM CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DURHAM EDGECOMBE FORSYTH FRANKLIN GRANVILLE GUILFORD HALIFAX HARNETT HOKE JOHNSTON LEE MONTGOMERY MOORE NASH ORANGE PERSON RANDOLPH RICHMOND SAMPSON SCOTLAND STANLY VANCE WAKE WARREN WAYNE WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALBEMARLE, ANGIER, APEX, ARCHDALE, ASHEBORO, BUIES CREEK, BURLINGTON, CAMP MACKALL, CARRBORO, CARTHAGE, CARY, CHAPEL HILL, CLAYTON, CLINTON, CREEDMOOR, DUNN, DURHAM, ELLERBE, ENFIELD, ERWIN, FAYETTEVILLE, FRANKLINTON, GOLDSBORO, GRAHAM, GREENSBORO, HENDERSON, HIGH POINT, HILLSBOROUGH, HOPE MILLS, KITTRELL, KNIGHTDALE, LAURINBURG, LEXINGTON, LILLINGTON, LOUISBURG, MEBANE, NASHVILLE, NORLINA, OXFORD, PINEHURST, PITTSBORO, POLKTON, PRINCEVILLE, RAEFORD, RALEIGH, ROANOKE RAPIDS, ROCKINGHAM, ROCKY MOUNT, ROSEBORO, ROUGEMONT, ROXBORO, SANFORD, SCOTLAND NECK, SELMA, SILER CITY, SMITHFIELD, SOUTHERN PINES, SPRING HOPE, SPRING LAKE, TARBORO, THOMASVILLE, TROY, WADESBORO, WAGRAM, WAKE FOREST, WARRENTON, WILSON, AND WINSTON-SALEM.