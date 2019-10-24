In the weeks leading up to Halloween, most grocery store shelves are packed with sweet treats, tempting shoppers to stock up not only for a night of trick-or-treating, but for themselves.
CandyStore.com, an online business that sells candy in bulk across the United States, recently surveyed more than 30,000 customers and compiled data from popular media surveys, such as BuzzFeed and Huffington Post, to determine the most popular candies this year.
The Top 10 Best Halloween candies were found to be Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Twix, Kit Kat, M&Ms, Nerds, Butterfingers, Sour Patch Kids, Skittles and Hershey bars. Those same candies topped the list last year.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were also a favorite among North Carolinians, beating last year's winner M&Ms. The two chocolate treats have been jockeying for first place in the survey for several years. Snickers bars ranked third.
Check out this interactive map:
According to CandyStore.com, the Top 10 Worst Halloween candies were:
The National Retail Foundation estimates about $2.6 billion will be spent candy this Halloween, matching last year's high. About 95% of people who celebrate Halloween will buy candy and spend about $25 total on the treats, according to the foundation.
