GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and imprisoned for 17 years has died.
Theresa Newman, faculty adviser to the Duke University Innocence Project that helped gain LaMonte Armstrong's freedom, confirmed his death.
A Friday post by the project said Armstrong was 69 years old, but did not list a cause of death.
Armstrong was convicted seven years after the 1988 killing of Ernestine Compton, but won his freedom in 2012 when evidence emerged showing he was not involved.
News outlets report flawed police work may have led to the false conviction. In 2013, Armstrong was issued a state "pardon of innocence" and paid $750,000. He later won $6.42 million from the city of Greensboro.
News outlets report Armstrong was a founding member of a nonprofit group that seeks to help "all harmed by wrongful convictions."