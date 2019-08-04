The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has arrested man and his mother on charges related to child molestation.
Arrest warrants show that Hassan Bronson Sr., 36, of the 4100 block of Nashville Drive in Fayetteville, and Paula Bronson, 53, of the 100 block of Snowhill Road, have been arrested on charges of sex acts involving minors.
According to court documents, the children involved range in age from 9 to 15. The investigation began in 2017 with a criminal report alleging that Hassan Bronson Sr. was sexually assaulting minor children in the home of his mother.
The investigation was closed at that time because there was not sufficient evidence to prove a crime occurred. Court documents show that the mother of the minor children confronted Paula Bronson regarding the allegation and was told, "the allegations were not true because she would not allow that type of behavior in her home."
During a Department of Social Services court hearing in 2017 regarding the right to her grandchildren, Paula Bronson was told at the time that her son Hassan was unfit to be around children, documents state.
One of the victims in a May 30, 2019, interview told investigators that the sexual assaults took place on more occasions than could be counted, according to documents. The victim also stated that when the grandmother was made aware of the abuse, the victim was told that "Hassan was sick and could not help it," documents state.
According to court documents all five children have been placed in foster care.
Hassan Bronson Sr. remains in the Cumberland County Detention Center with bond set at nearly $4.3 million. He is charged with multiple counts of first-degree statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child and child abuse sex act. If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Paula Bronson remains in the Cumberland County Detention Center with bond set at $1.1 million. She is charged with multiple counts of aiding and abetting; obstruction of justice and child abuse sex act; one count of failure to report; and two counts for contributing to the delinquency of a minor/neglect and misdemeanor child abuse. If convicted, she could be sentenced to 40 years in prison.