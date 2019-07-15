People are being asked to be on the lookout for an invasive insect, especially when traveling north of the Tarheel State along the Eastern Seaboard.
The insect in question is called the spotted lanternfly and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services wants to try and restrict the insect’s movements.
Joy Goforth, plant and pest administrator for the N.C. Department of Agriculture, Plant Industry Division, said the insect is present in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and New Jersey, causing major damage to agriculture in those areas.
The insect grows about 1-inch long and half-inch wide. The wings are tinted pink, and three-fourths of the forewing is spotted black, according to Penn State University. The lanternfly appears moth-like with partially red hindwings seen when the wings are spread. Each egg mass, laid in a row, contains 30-50 eggs and is usually covered by a waxy, mud-like substance.
“They feed on plants of all kinds so they can impact agriculture, and they like fruits, like grapes, and can decimate a vineyard in two years,” Goforth said.
She said people traveling to the aforementioned states during the summer months should be on the lookout for the insect to avoid accidentally bringing it back to North Carolina. The insect, a native of China, can fly, but moves about more effectively by hitchiking on animals and vehicles.
The adult insect’s eggs pose the greatest risk for easy movement because they are laid on any outdoor hard surface, Goforth said.
She said any vehicle passing through states where the lanternfly has established a presence could transport its eggs or young lanternflies to North Carolina.
“We want to make sure (people) don’t bring them here,” she said. “Anything they have could transport them, so we want people to be on the lookout for the pest.”
She said that the insect has a mouth like a straw and while it eats, especially on fruits like grapes and plants that produce sap, it secretes a honeydew that leads to the growth of a sooty mold, eventually destroying the plant.
According to a statement from the Department of Agriculture, anyone visiting states where there is a lanternfly presence should thoroughly wash and inspect their vehicles and related equipment before returning to North Carolina. Officials also cautioned to “not move firewood.”
“If your summer travel plans have you driving through Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware or New Jersey ... do your part to prevent bringing the pest to our state,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a release. “This invasive pest poses a significant threat to our $91.8 billion agriculture industry.”