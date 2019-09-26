RALEIGH — The national NAACP said Thursday that it’s looking into a complaint about sexual harassment within the North Carolina chapter of the civil rights group.
A spokesman said in an email that the Baltimore-based organization began an internal disciplinary process after it received a formal complaint “alleging sexual impropriety” from the North Carolina NAACP on Sept. 11.
“The NAACP takes all allegations of sexual harassment seriously. As an organization vested in uplifting and empowering the most vulnerable, we do not condone such behavior nor do we protect those engaging in such behavior,” the statement reads.
It was the first statement from the national NAACP since a former employee of the North Carolina NAACP said at a news conference Wednesday that her supervisor sexually harassed her. The statement said the organization would have no further comment until its process is complete; it provided no timeline.
The Rev. William Barber, the past president of the state chapter and a member of the NAACP’s national board of directors, said Thursday that the national organization could have acted two years ago when it received an investigative report by an attorney and law professor. The report was completed in October 2017.
“We have records in writing that document that we ... informed the national within a few days of receiving the lawyer’s final investigative report and pushed to have this matter addressed,” Barber said in a text message. “I’m disturbed that the national would make this claim when we and the victim herself informed national in writing many, many months ago.”
A former youth and college director for the state chapter, Jazmyne Childs, said at a news conference that she endured unwanted physical contact and harassment starting shortly after her employment began in 2017. She identified the harasser as her supervisor, the Rev. Curtis Gatewood, who is running for president of the state chapter, challenging the incumbent.
Childs, 27, said she came forward because the national NAACP didn’t respond to her letters seeking that it expel Gatewood from membership, something state chapters cannot do. She named Gatewood as the person who harassed her.
The 60-year-old Gatewood said he has never sexually harassed anyone. He suggested the allegations were being made now because of the election. The state NAACP will meet Oct. 5 to choose between Gatewood and the incumbent, the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman of Greensboro.
“The timing and public forum being used to assassinate my character speak for themselves for anyone who is objective,” Gatewood wrote in a Facebook message Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the bus that was taking women from the state chapter to Baltimore on Thursday to demand Gatewood’s expulsion from the NAACP broke down in Virginia so the women didn’t get to the national headquarters. They intend to reschedule their trip.
