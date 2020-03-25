RALEIGH — State Treasurer Dale Folwell said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Folwell said in a message posted Wednesday on the state treasurer's office website that his perennial cough grew worse last week and over the weekend after he returned to Raleigh from a trip. Though he wasn't running a fever, Folwell said he was tested Monday after consulting with a doctor.
Folwell said he was told of the results Tuesday and is now in quarantine.
Here's the message Folwell posted Wednesday:
After a recent, long-planned trip with my son, I returned early to Raleigh on Monday, March 16, for three days to address the growing volatility and downturn in the financial market, and its impact on the state pension plan’s $100 billion in investments. As many who know me can attest, I have a perennial cough that I believe is a reaction to my tendency to stutter as a child. Upon my return to work, I experienced what I thought was my seasonal reaction to spring pollen which has always severely accentuated my cough.
Obviously, I was aware of the COVID-19 pandemic so I monitored my temperature and saw no increase through the weekend even as my cough seemed to worsen. After consulting with a physician, I was tested on the afternoon of Monday, March 23, and was informed late last night of a positive result.
I have quarantined myself and will follow the advice of my physician as to when I will be medically cleared to return to the office. The staff at the Department of State Treasurer has been notified and, starting today, only those absolutely necessary for continuing business services will be in our building.
My thoughts and prayers are with not only those who are sick, but those who are impacted by the vast financial fallout of this pandemic. We will continue to work diligently to make sure retiree checks still go out on time, the State Health Plan provides comprehensive health care coverage, and state banking operations continue uninterrupted.
Words cannot express the gratitude that I feel for the employees at the Treasurer’s Department who have come to the office to work as well as those who have kept up with their duties from home. I am truly humbled to have the honor to work with them and hope that this crisis passes as quickly as possible.
