RALEIGH — N.C. State University has suspended a physics professor after he allegedly told a class that "women are useless."
Raleigh TV station WTVD reported Wednesday that associate professor E. David Davis was suspended for comments he made in a physics class Tuesday.
The ABC affiliate, quoting an unnamed student, reported that Davis had called on a female student who couldn't answer a question and wondered if she had been dropped on her head as a baby.
After Davis called on a second student, he said, according to the TV station: "Well, the women are useless today. So maybe I should ask a man."
WRAL, another Raleigh TV station, interviewed a student in the class who said she was "outraged" by what she said the professor said.
A video posted on social media shows Davis later telling the class that he was joking.
The Technician, the N.C. State student newspaper, reported that students received an apology by email from the department chairman and that Davis would no longer be teaching the class.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that N.C. State suspended the professor after university leaders saw social media posts about the class.
