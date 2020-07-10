Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT DAVIDSON...RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT... AT 531 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THOMASVILLE, OR 8 MILES SOUTHWEST OF HIGH POINT, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HIGH POINT, ASHEBORO, LEXINGTON, RANDLEMAN, NORTH CAROLINA ZOO, THOMASVILLE, ARCHDALE, TRINITY, JAMESTOWN AND RAMSEUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. DONT WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE THE FIRST LIGHTNING FLASH BEFORE HEADING TO SAFETY. &&