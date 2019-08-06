Pescaro
A group of Democratic legislators in the N.C. House in Raleigh is attempting to push two gun-control bills directly to the floor, hoping to ride momentum from an unexpected assist by President Donald Trump.
Trump said in a press conference Monday that he supports states adding “red flag” gun laws.
House Bill 454 is the red-flag bill that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper cited Monday as an appropriate legislative response to the latest national tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in which at least 31 individuals died.
CNN described a red-flag law as enabling individuals who have seen warning signs — typically a family member, but the provision could include law-enforcement officers — to ask for a court order to intervene and temporarily prevent someone who is in an apparent crisis from having access to a gun.
HB454 has not been acted upon in the House Judiciary Committee since being introduced March 27.
Another piece of legislation, House Bill 86, includes several provisions to improve background checks and deals with gun-ownership requirements. It has sat in the Judiciary Committee since being introduced Feb. 18.
Bill sponsors told House GOP leaders Monday night that they have created petitions to bring both bills out of committee. The petitions, known as a discharge request, are most often undertaken when the sponsors of a bill believe it has been languishing in committee and not given a fair review.
“We must make sure that those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety do not have access to firearms and that, if they do, those firearms can be taken through rapid due process,” Trump said.
The main argument against red-flag laws is concern that law-enforcement officers and the courts could seize an individual’s guns without due process.
HB454 would require the scheduling of a hearing within 10 business days to determine the nature of the danger with the individual, whether the weapons should be returned and whether the person needs treatment.
CNN reported that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a key Trump ally, said he has reached an agreement with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on a federal grant program to assist with enforcing red-flag laws in 17 states and to “encourage” more states to adopt red-flag laws. Graham said Trump “seems very supportive.”
The grant would enable law enforcement to hire and consult with mental-health professionals to better determine which cases need to be acted upon, Graham said.
Petitions need support
from six Republicans
“The time for condolences alone has long passed, and now it is time for action,” Cooper said.
“The General Assembly should move quickly to debate the details of these bills so that we can end up with legislation to keep deadly weapons out of the wrong hands,” he said. “I am also directing my administration to ensure we are doing what’s needed to try to prevent these tragic events.”
The petitions need at least six House Republican signatures, as well as those of every Democratic member, in order for the bills to be heard on the floor.
There is no deadline for securing enough signatures outside the adjournment of the legislative session.
“We need six (Republicans) with the fortitude to walk into the clerk’s office, affix their signature to that petition that says let’s have a conversation about how to keep North Carolina safe. How hard can that be?” asked state Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover. “I’m calling upon my Republican colleagues to do just that. To step up and in this moment, do something. Let this be the moment when you made history. When you did something truly courageous and made your grandchildren proud.”
State Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, a co-sponsor of HB86, said no Republican had signed the petition as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
One of the speakers at the Democrats’ legislative news conference was Drew Pescaro of Apex, one of six UNC-Charlotte students who were shot in the April 30 mass shooting on the university’s campus.
After showing the medical scars across his stomach from his wounds, Pescaro said that legislators “got elected to act.”
“You did not get elected to simply not allow things to get voted on.”
State Rep. Ted Davis, R-New Hanover, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, told The Insider, an online media publication, on Monday that “we’re winding down and I don’t know that there will be an opportunity for us to hear any of those bills this session.
“I also don’t know what the Senate’s appetite is.”
Bill D’Elia, the spokesman for N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said the senator “is always willing to listen to proposed solutions on any topic.”
“He is concerned about whether some of the ideas being discussed by Democrats at press conferences following the shootings would have stopped the recent tragedies,” D’Elia said.
No one from the office of House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has responded to questions about his position on the petitions.
Petitions a last resort
HB454 was submitted in reaction to the February 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 students and staff members and injured 17 others.
Of the 17 blue- and purple-leaning states with red-flag laws, 12 have been passed since the Parkland shooting, including in Florida. The only Republican-leaning state to pass a red-flag law is Indiana, in 2005.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said Tuesday that he supports red-flag legislation that the Republican-controlled legislature has declined to take up in the past.
A bill similar to HB86 has been submitted each legislative session after the 2012 massacre of 20 children and six adult staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Bill co-sponsors acknowledge they face long odds in getting the petitions approved.
Harrison said the petitions are a “last resort within legislative rules and the only avenue we have right now.”
Harrison said Davis’ reasoning about not taking up the bills late in the current session is flawed since tje House GOP leadership has been willing to have the chamber convene 15 consecutive times without voting on a potential override of Cooper’s veto of the state budget compromise.
“We are doing nearly nothing in recent House sessions, some of them lasting less than 20 minutes,” Harrison said, citing the estimated $42,000 cost to operate the legislature on a daily basis.
In the time since Cooper vetoed the Republican-drafted state budget on June 28, the legislature has had 22 House sessions, with some Thursdays declared as nonvoting sessions.
“There is ample time while we’re in the sessions to have a forthright debate on these bills while we’re waiting on the House leadership to decide when they want to vote on the override,” Harrison said.
“These bills are something that everyone should be interested in protecting everyone’s safety. It is No. 1 in our mindsets right now.”
‘N.C. deserves a discussion’
During Monday’s House session, state Rep. Joe John, D-Wake, spoke about the arrest of a man who was caught by legislative police trying to enter the Legislative Building on Wednesday with a loaded handgun and two loaded magazines.
Legislative police enhanced their security-checkpoint steps over the past 12 months after years of limited inspection of visitors’ belongings.
The man’s attorney has said he didn’t realize he was carrying the gun.
John said the man had an appointment to see him about an N.C. Transportation Department contract dispute.
John said that “North Carolina deserves a discussion” on the bills. ... To hold (these bills) hostage in committee and not have any debate on gun safety is wrong.”
State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said she would support red-flag laws “that offer an avenue to identify potential killers and protect the public. In almost every case of serial killers, there were signs and red flags of potential violence.” .
Krawiec said that “it’s important that laws be drafted properly to protect individual liberty. If drafted improperly, this could grant the state power to deprive some citizens of a fundamental constitutional right.”
State Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said the N.C. General Assembly is not likely to move forward with red-flag laws until the U.S. Senate passes “common-sense gun safety laws.”
“Congress cannot wait for another tragedy to spur action,” Lowe said. “Lawmakers at the national and state levels must work together to prevent a future tragedy.”
Bipartisan overtures could work
“I suspect that if,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with the John Locke Foundation, a conservative-leaning research group based in Raleigh, “Cooper and the Democratic legislators play the blame game or criticize Republican legislative leaders, their ideas will go nowhere.
“But if they make realistic bipartisan overtures to their GOP counterparts, President Trump’s comments might carry weight with some members of his party,” Kokai said.
“It would not surprise me to hear legislative leaders say that August is not the time to launch into a thorough discussion of such a complicated and contentious issue,” he said.
Momentum for red-flag laws is clearly building in blue and purple states, said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, and a national expert on state legislatures.
“A fair number of states passed such laws this year, and with more states expected to pass such laws ... in coming years,” Dinan said.