A North Carolina House committee approved changes Tuesday to a bill that would force the state's 100 sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigration and Customs Enforcement on detainers to hold jail inmates who might be in the country illegally.
ICE Detainers can keep people behind bars for longer than they would normally be jailed on their charges.
The House Rules, Calendar and Operations Committee approved the changes on a majority voice vote. The committee consists of 15 Republicans and 12 Democrats.
The House committee vote was necessary because the House must approve the bill's changes, which the Senate made to the legislation.
The committee took five minutes to discuss and vote on the legislation. The full House is expected to vote on the bill Tuesday afternoon.
If the House approves it, the legislation will go to Gov. Roy Cooper.
Cooper has said he opposes the bill, but he hasn't said publicly whether he will veto it.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County opposes the bill.
“What I have said from the beginning is that we are a law-abiding law enforcement agency," Kimbrough said Tuesday. "While I do not currently agree with the proposed bill, I will always do what is legal and we will enforce this if it becomes law.”
Civil rights groups, Democratic legislators and immigrant-advocacy organizations also oppose legislation, saying that it's unconstitutional and unfairly targets urban black sheriffs who have said they will not work with ICE agents in their counties.
The bill's supporters, including Republican legislators, say that legislation is necessary to protect protect public safety and to allow ICE to eventually deport immigrants who have violated North Carolina's criminal laws and federal immigration laws.
During the committee's hearing, State Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, the bill's sponsor, said that the legislation targets illegal immigrants who are charged with criminal offenses in North Carolina and are being held in county jails. Hall also said the N.C. Sheriffs' Association supports the bill and worked with some legislators on changes to the legislation.
The first version of the bill included a provision that if a sheriff doesn't follow the legislation's guidelines, that sheriff could incur fines of up to $25,500 per day.
The bill's latest version removes that language.
The early version was passed by the N.C. House on April 3 by a 63-51 vote, mostly along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. The N.C. Senate voted 25-18 on June 24 to approve an amended version of the bill.
The retooled legislation outlines a process in which a judge or magistrate would order whether an inmate should be held on the detainer request based on whether the inmate is the same person identified in an ICE request. The inmate could be held for up to 48 hours after a prisoner would otherwise be qualified for release on bond.
The bill would allow a superior court judge to remove a sheriff or police officer who does not follow the legislation's provisions and cooperate with ICE agents.