DURHAM — A police officer at N.C. Central University is being praised for pulling a woman out of a stalled car before a train collided with the vehicle.
Officials at the university said Officer Stacey DeSantis saw a car stopped on some Durham train tracks at 3 a.m. Saturday and conducted a “wellness check," WTVD-Channel 11 reported.
DeSantis at first attempted to move the car, which the driver said she couldn't move. As the train approached, the officer took her patrol car and the driver away from the tracks.
DeSantis "acted quickly and with selflessness after seeing an individual in distress; her actions are to be lauded and commended," N.C. Central said in a statement to the television station. Durham police are investigating.
