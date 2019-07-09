Bookmarks will present Ben Folds, a Winston-Salem native and genre-defying musician, in a discussion and signing of his new book at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road.
Folds' new memoir is "A Dream About Lightning Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons." In his talk, "Ben Folds: The Man Behind the Music," he will discuss finding his voice as a musician, becoming a rock antihero, and hauling a baby grand piano on and off stage for every performance.
Folds' body of music includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, a classical piano concerto, and collaborations with artists from Regina Spektor to William Shatner. Folds is a champion of arts education and music therapy, serving on the Artist Committee of Americans for the Arts and the national ArtsVote 2020 initiative.
Tickets range from $22 to $45 at bookmarksnc.org and include a copy of the book. Bookmarks is an independent bookstore and literary arts nonprofit that works to connect the community with books and authors. It is at 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem.
Folds last performed in Winston-Salem in December 2015 with the Piedmont Wind Symphony at Joel Coliseum.