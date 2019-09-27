A High Point man is in the Forsyth County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and kidnapping for his alleged role in a 2017 homicide, according to jail records.
Michael Alexander McConnell, 37, is being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond and is one of three men indicted for first-degree murder in the December 2017 shooting death of 53-year-old Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr. McConnell is listed as having a High Point address, according to court records.
Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Scott Doss said the department's Criminal Investigations Division will provide more information about McConnell's arrest later Friday. Online police records show officers took McConnell into custody Thursday afternoon at the jail.
Police say that on Dec. 11, 2017, McConnell, along with Demetrius Gainey, 39, and Prince Charles McDonald, 34, went to The Hook Sweepstakes on Kernersville Road about 4 a.m. armed with handguns and with intentions to rob the game parlor.
Police claim the three men kidnapped Rashad Leshuan Webb in order to rob the sweepstakes and, when inside the business, they shot and killed Haskins, an employee at The Hook. Webb was also shot multiple times, police said.
All three men are charged with kidnapping and robbery, in addition to the murder charges. Gainey is also charged with shooting Webb, according to court documents.
Winston-Salem police arrested Gainey, of Bethabara Pointe Drive, on Dec. 22, 2017, after they said he forced his way into someone else's house and barricaded himself for hours before finally surrendering to officers.
On Feb. 13, 2018, Winston-Salem police, the U.S. Marshals Service and High Point police arrested Prince Charles McDonald, 33, at his home on Burton Avenue in High Point.
Both McDonald and Gainey are being held without bond in the Forsyth County Jail, according to jail records.
