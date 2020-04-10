North Carolina has surpassed the 500,000 threshold in claims for state unemployment insurance benefits.
As of Friday morning, the state Commerce Department said the total is up to 509,693.
About 87% of applicants have cited the COVID-19 virus as a reason for being laid off, furloughed or losing wages.
Thursday's filing count of 12,469 was the lowest daily count since the surge in claims began March 16. The daily peak is 34,706 on March 30.
Some economists caution that North Carolina may not have reached a daily peak considering it’s likely that hundreds of thousands of laid-off, furloughed or unemployed individuals have been unable to file their claims online or get needed help from the state's call center.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, cautions that he expects “a larger wave since self-employed individuals and independent contractors are also now temporarily eligible for (unemployment insurance) benefits, previously they were not.”
“In addition, in April a lot of special leaves granted by employers will start to run out.
“If the employers cannot quickly access government loans and grants, they will be forced into mass layoffs now that the majority of the economy has been shuttered or at least greatly curtailed due to the governor’s stay-at-home order,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
On Thursday, the state Division of Employment Security said that by April 17, some recipients of federal unemployment insurance benefits could begin receiving up to $600 weekly for up to 13 weeks.
People who had exhausted state unemployment benefits before the coronavirus pandemic hit are likely to wait longer.
For independent contractors, the self-employed and people with short work histories, there’s not yet an estimate on when they could receive federal benefits.
Individuals due benefits before the payments began will be paid retroactively.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 131, issued Thursday, provides employers with fewer restrictions for filing unemployment claims on behalf of their employees. It was made retroactive to April 1 and is in effect for 60 days.
Workers in the employment security division say employer-filed claims streamline the process because they verify employer information and eliminate the waiting period for employer approval of an employee's claim.
Cooper said the state is eliminating employer hurdles, including:
* Not requiring an employer to pay the full benefits owed to the employee when the claim is filed.
* Allowing certain claims that exceed six weeks.
* Allowing certain claims submitted more than once in a benefit year involving the same employer.
* Allowing DES to accept claims from employers who do not have a positive credit balance at the time their attached application is filed.
“We hope to get these benefits into the hands of those who need them faster,” Cooper said. “Time is critical and precious for those who are out of work.”
Cooper said that his staff and Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland “are pushing the department to move as fast as possible.”
Cooper said $40.3 million in state unemployment payments have been made as of Thursday.
Lockhart Taylor, assistant secretary of the N.C. Division of Employment Security, said Tuesday that roughly 110,000 individuals have received or will soon receive their first state unemployment benefit check. That’s nearly 25% of individuals who successfully submitted a claim as of Tuesday morning.
Taylor said he has no timeline for when other state applicants will be able to quickly get help from a call center worker in resetting passwords or resolving other issues that wind up kicking them off des.nc.gov while submitting a claim.
