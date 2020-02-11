A man from Monroe has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for peddling an unapproved weight-loss drug that has been linked to the death of at least two of his customers.
Barry Clint Wright, 38, used several websites to sell a drug known as DNP — short for 2,4-Dinitrophenol — that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared dangerous and unfit for human consumption in 1938, according to court records.
The drug causes rapid weight loss but also has been associated with cataracts, heart problems and death.
Two of Wright's customers — one from Marietta, Ga., and the other from London — died shortly after using the drug that Wright sold, court records show. The official cause of their deaths was DNP toxicity.
Another customer, from Lake Mary, Fla., died from cardiac arrhythmia, which can be caused by the use of DNP, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Orlando, Florida, which prosecuted the case.
Wright purchased DNP in bulk and encapsulated it into digestible pills, but he didn't label the pills as DNP or include any warnings about the drug when he mailed it to consumers, according to court records.
Wright marketed the drug through the website crystaldnp.com, but Google suspended that site following a complaint from the FDA, according to court records. Subsequently, Wright began selling the drug through other websites, including buycrystaldnp.com, court records show.
Undercover officers with the FDA bought the drug from Wright, using his websites. The packages included Wright's name and return address, along with capsules that were later found to include DNP, according to court records.
Wright later told FDA investigators that he made about $2,000 a month from selling DNP. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 1.
U.S. District Judge Paul Byron, in Florida, sentenced Wright to the maximum statutory sentence — seven years — for introducing an unapproved drug into interstate commerce, introducing a misbranded drug into interstate commerce, and introducing an unapproved drug into interstate commerce with the intent to defraud or mislead.
