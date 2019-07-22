A teenager missing from Clemmons was found safe, authorities said.
Kendric Adam Penner, 16, was located in the Greenbrook Drive area of Clemmons, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Authorities used a K-9, a drone and N.C. Highway Patrol helicopter to search for the missing 16-year-old.
"Thank you to all of the community member and for the multiple resources who assisted us in this search," said the sheriff's office statement. "We are celebrating with the Penner family today ..."