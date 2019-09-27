ASHEBORO — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.
Fifteen-year-old Logan Howard Batchelor was reported missing Friday by his family, a sheriff's office news release stated. He was last seen in the area of Faith Rock Road in Franklinville
Batchelor is 5 feet 11 and weighs 130 pounds. His clothing description is unknown at this time. His parents said he was wearing a red MAGA hat, under armor tennis shoes, and was carrying a backpack. He has braces and wears glasses.
According to information given to sheriff’s office investigators, he is known to frequent areas in Asheboro and Franklinville. If anyone has any information on his location, they are asked to contact 911, the sheriff’s office at 336-318-6699 or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.
