Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT FOR SECTIONS OF THE NORTHWEST PIEDMONT IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... .UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN FELL OVER PORTIONS OF THE NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT LATE MONDAY NIGHT. ADDITIONAL HEAVY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT WILL PRODUCE ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN, WITH AN ASSOCIATED RISK OF FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, FORSYTH AND GUILFORD. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND STORMS PRODUCED UP TO A FEW INCHES OF RAIN ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT MONDAY NIGHT. ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP AGAIN AND CONCENTRATE OVER THE NORTHWEST PIEDMONT THIS EVENING AND POSSIBLY INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS, WITH UP TO ANOTHER TWO TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN POSSIBLE. * HEAVY RAIN ON SATURATED GROUND WILL INCREASE THE RISK OF FLASH FLOODING THROUGH TONIGHT, PARTICULARLY IN URBAN AND LOW LYING AREAS, AND WHERE HEAVY RAIN HAS ALREADY OCCURRED. SWOLLEN CREEKS AND STREAMS, AND FURTHER RAPID RISES IN WATER LEVELS WILL ALSO RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&