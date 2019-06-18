Police are asking for help locating a man last seen in mid-May in Winston-Salem.
Investigators have found the silver Chevy Tahoe in which James Eric Matthews, 37, was last seen but have not been able to locate the man.
Matthews was reported missing on May 18, the same day he was last seen in the 3900 block of Talcott Avenue around 1 a.m. Matthews, who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds, was seen leaving Talcott Avenue in the Tahoe.
That vehicle was found on May 30 at Motor Road and Patterson Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding Matthews’ whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.