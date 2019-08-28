A police chase in King on Tuesday morning ended in a crash that caused power outages in parts of the city.
Investigators say the car was stolen from Winston-Salem, and a passenger in the car was a female juvenile missing from Raleigh for more than seven months.
The girl and the driver were taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem. The juvenile was later turned over to her next of kin, police said. She was reported missing from Raleigh on June 21, 2019.
The driver, Jesse James Smith, 31, of Winston-Salem, was charged with speeding, possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer and fleeing to elude arrest. Police also had an order for his arrest on the charge of larceny of a motor vehicle.
After the stolen car crashed, police said, a woman who appeared to be impaired pulled up to the scene and caused a disturbance. Police said her vehicle had bullet holes and had been involved in a Winston-Salem incident. A search of the vehicle turned up stolen items and methamphetamine, investigators said.
Brittany Collins Marion, 33, of Winston-Salem, faces two charges each of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and distribute controlled substances. She was also charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
An investigation continues in King and in Winston-Salem, according to police.
