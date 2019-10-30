A Winston-Salem woman will spend at least the next 18 years of her life behind bars on charges that she did nothing to stop her husband from repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl over several years and then allowed that girl and several other children to live in an abandoned house that was about to be demolished for unsafe conditions.
The sentence came a week after Marcy Lynn Helms, 39, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to numerous charges, including attempted statutory rape of a child younger than 15, felony child abuse involving a sexual act and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. She was never accused of sexually abusing the girl herself but of doing nothing to stop her husband from doing so.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated all the charges, per the plea arrangement, and sentenced Helms to serve a minimum of 18 years with a maximum of 31 years and eight months in prison. For 30 years after she is released from prison, she will have to register as a sex offender.
Her husband, Brandon Irving Helms, 34, pleaded guilty to numerous counts of statutory rape of a child younger than 15 and other felony child sex abuse charges on Tuesday. He was scheduled to be on trial for those charges but decided to enter an Alford plea, meaning that he did not admit guilt but acknowledged Forsyth County prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him at trial.
Hall sentenced Brandon Helms to serve a minimum 88 years and four months with a maximum of 136 years in prison.
According to prosecutors, Winston-Salem police and social workers with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services started investigating after getting an anonymous complaint that children were living in an abandoned house on East 27th Street.
The girl, who is now 17, told investigators that Brandon Helms raped and sexually abused her since she was 8 years old and had gotten her pregnant. She told investigators that, even after she was pregnant and after she had given birth, Brandon Helms continued to rape her.
The house the children were living in had running water and electricity in only two rooms. All the windows of the house were boarded up, and prosecutors said city inspectors had condemned the house, which was scheduled for demolition.
