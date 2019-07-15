One of the most ambitious initiatives in the state Medicaid program was launched Monday with the start of the enrollment period for the Triad and Triangle.
Medicaid serves 2.1 million North Carolinians. Of that total, 1.6 million will be enrolled in managed care under a federal waiver approved in October.
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in an HMO or PPO health-insurance plan.
Prepaid health-plan insurer contracts are at the heart of a Medicaid transformation that will represent a $6 billion expense annually for three years, followed by two one-year options, so the total contract could be worth $30 billion.
The enrollment period for the 27 counties lasts until Sept. 13. The initiative is scheduled to go into effect Nov. 1 in the Triad and Triangle and Feb. 1 for the rest of the state.
However, the state budget dispute could lead to a significant delay in the roll-out since the roll-out is dependent upon $218 million in start-up funding in the 2019-20 state budget.
According to the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, that money would go toward patient enrollment-broker contracts, provider credentialing, data analytics and other program-design components.
An attempt has been made in the state House to push the effective date of the program until at least March 1 if the state budget had not been signed into law by midnight Monday.
Legislation to that effort was inserted into Senate Bill 212 by the House.
However, the Senate voted 43-2 on Monday not to agree with the changes, which could mean the bill is placed in a concurrence committee for further negotiations.
The House chose not to address House Bill 966, the state budget compromise bill, for a fifth consecutive session Monday.
House GOP leadership chose to continue to pursue at least seven Democratic votes to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto on June 28. The Senate GOP leadership needs just one Democratic senator to support the override.
“Our Medicaid reform plan will stop and be unable to move forward on our timeline, risking major improvements in care to Medicaid patients who need medical care,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and a key House budget writer.
Cooper vetoed the Republican budget compromise in large part because it did not contain a form of Medicaid expansion for a potential 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians.
"The Senate bill (changes) were written in a way to encourage a veto override vote by Monday, but I’m not sure that it increases the likelihood of that override happening," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"I don’t see any fence-sitting Democrats being swayed to support the override because it will lead to a quicker roll-out of the Medicaid changes."
Prepaid health plans
Prepaid health plans represent a major overhaul in how the state pays for Medicaid patients’ care. Currently, health providers are paid under a fee-for-service system.
The plans, by contrast, will pay providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will reimburse the plans.
All health plans are required to have the same Medicaid services, such as office visits, blood tests and X-rays.
Health plans also have added services, such as gym memberships and programs on health during pregnancy. Health plans work with different doctors and health care professionals. Each plan has its own network of qualified doctors and health care professionals.
If recipients do not choose a plan by Sept. 30, one would be chosen for them. In most instances, recipients will be able to be seen by the same providers they have now.
“Our vision for Medicaid managed care is to improve health and well-being through an innovative, whole-person centered and well-coordinated system of care that addresses both medical and non-medical drivers of health,” DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a statement Monday.
A stopgap appropriations bill cleared the House Thursday that did not contain funding for the roll-out. That bill allows for state funding of initiatives significantly or heavily dependent on federal funding to proceed.
“The stopgap bill was very limited and we made the decision not to include transformation,” Lambeth said. “We did not want to hold up the stopgap bill.”
Krawiec said legislators are working on some funding sources. "There are a few options that we hope we can work through," she said, thought she did not describe them.
"I am in the process of assessing the consequences of postponing Medicaid transformation. Some of the vendors are concerned with the costs of delay; it will be substantial.
"DHHS officials have told me they are not in favor of delay and the roll-out should continue as planned," Krawiec said.
DHHS said Thursday that “our current mandate is to move forward with implementing managed care, and we are on track for a go-live date of Nov. 1.”