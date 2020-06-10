A bipartisan state House bill would provide $25 million in federal CARES Act funding to help meat-processing plants add production capacity.
House Bill 1201 is scheduled to be heard for the first time at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the House Agriculture committee. The bill is co-sponsored by GOP Reps. Jeffery Elmore of Wilkes County and Julia Howard of Davie County.
The impetus behind the bill is that the COVID-19 pandemic “has resulted in serious and substantial impacts on the food supply chain,” in particular on small- to medium-sized livestock producers.
The funding assistance is “necessary in order to reduce disruptions in the supply chain for fresh meat, and to help small producers get their product to market.”
The bill does not address plant- and worker-safety conditions even in light of several outbreaks at meat-processing facilities in the state, including at least 570 Tyson Foods workers testing positive at its Wilkesboro facilities.
Grants would be provided to meat-processing facilities “that are experiencing slowdowns in production or have limited capacity to accommodate increased demand for meat processing.” Plants would be required to contract with independent livestock producers for supply, and have to be subject to state and/or federal Agriculture inspections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.