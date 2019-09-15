She grew up poor in the mountains of Tennessee, but was remembered Saturday as an advocate for social justice.
Ella May Wiggins died Sept. 14, 1929, after being gunned down heading to a union meeting planned at the Loray Mill in Gastonia. She was 28 and pregnant at the time of her death. Ella May's five young children watched her burial at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery three days after her death. Her gravesite, where her children are also buried, would not be marked with a proper headstone for another 50 years.
On Saturday morning, a group of more than 20 local residents marked the 90th anniversary of May's death by gathering at her gravesite, which is today marked by a large cross headstone with the engraving, "She was killed carrying the torch of social justice."
"We're all connected in different ways, and she was many symbols to different people," said Kristina Horton, a great-granddaughter of Ella May's.
"To labor activists she represents the worker, to racial justice fighters she symbolized those who are fighting for racial justice. Those who are fighting for women's rights, she's a symbol for them. She's a symbol of our textile history, our ancestors that worked so hard in the mills."
The memorial service was organized by The Gaston County Museum and the Ella May Wiggins Memorial Committee. The committee was organized years ago in an effort to promote and preserve May's memory and historical significance.
As a teenager, Ella May grew into a charismatic entertainer, strumming her guitar and singing her ballads by an open fire for adoring crowds. She married in her teens and by 1929, had given birth to nine children and watched four of them die.
She was a determined mother, providing for her family when her husband no longer worked, first picking cotton and later working as a spinner in the Piedmont's textile mills. Eventually settling in Gaston County, her husband left after the birth of their eighth child, and Ella May worked at American Mill No. 2 in Bessemer City.
But as Ella May experienced and witnessed sexism, racism, elitism, and poor working conditions, she was determined to join a union to make things better. She joined the union behind a strike at Gastonia's Loray Mill and became a leading local voice in the organized push for better hours and pay.
"Ella May had a strong moral compass, she stood up for herself," Horton said. "She stood up for her family, she stood up for her neighbors, she did what she thought was right, not what others told her what should be done."
For this, she faced strong backlash.
Her water supply to her home was poisoned, her youngest child was attacked, and her reputation was attacked. And then her life was taken in a murder that "shamed and disgraced" North Carolina, according to an editorial published in the News and Observer of Raleigh.
A group of men who were excused from their job at the Loray Mill took their guns and surrounded Ella May, who was traveling in a pickup truck with other union workers heading toward the meeting in Gastonia. One of the men pointed a pistol at and shot Ella May once, killing her. Ultimately, no one was convicted of the crime. One indicted man, Horace Wheelus, had been named by several witnesses as the person who pulled the trigger.
During her funeral, attendees sang what would become May's most famous ballad, "A Mill Mother's Lament." The ballad begins "We leave our homes in the morning, we kiss our children goodbye," and ends, "But we can't buy for our children, our wages are too low."
May's children were reportedly sent to orphanages following the funeral, and did not speak much of their mother or her life for many, many years.
In 1979, a group of women had installed the current headstone that marks Ella May's gravesite. And her story and influence continues to be shared, as it was during Saturday's ceremony.
"They thought that they — the men, the powers that be — that they silenced Ella May, that she would soon be forgotten," Horton said. "But we're here today, we're here 90 years later and we remember her, and her spirit lives in all of us. ... Her spirit is alive."
After the ceremony, participants toured several locations connected to May and the 1929 Loray Mill strike. They visited the American Mill No. 2, the Loray Mill, and the Gamble House, where Ella May's body was placed for a coroner's inspection after she was shot on Bessemer City Highway No. 274.
For several years, the Ella May Wiggins Memorial Committee has led efforts to establish a statue in Gaston County dedicated to Ella May. The committee has raised more than $15,000, about half what they need to build the statue.
As fundraising efforts continue, plans are in the works for the statue to be incorporated into a planned public area being developed by Bessemer City around the Osage Mill. A mockup of the statue is on display at the Gaston County Museum in Dallas.
The event concluded with a guided tour of the museum's "1929 Strike: A Community Divided" exhibit. A whiskey tasting and discussion took place later in the evening at the Loray Mill with Wiley Cash, author of the New York Times-bestselling "The Last Ballad," a novel inspired by the story of Ella May Wiggins and the 1929 Loray Mill Strike.
And as was done 90 years earlier at Ella May's funeral, Horton sang the words to her great grandmother's "A Mill Mother's Lament" at her gravesite on Saturday.
Together, the crowd recited, "Let us always and forever sing Ella's songs, keep her words in our hearts and tap our toes to her tunes."
