Barbara Burke, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board vice-chair, raises her hand as the sole board member to vote for a mandatory African American history course for the school district on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the WS/FCS Education Building in Winston-Salem, N.C. After the vote, the board unanimously approved an infusion program recommended by WS/FCS Superintendent Angela P. Hairston. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20191023w_nws_board