A Winston-Salem man sustained non-life threatening injuries when he was shot in the buttocks during a home robbery early Wednesday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The man and a woman were at their home in the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when two men broke in and robbed them at gunpoint, police said.
The two men, described as in their early 20s, took an undisclosed amount of money from the house.
Police are searching for the two men, who fled the scene after the robbery.
The man who was shot remains in stable condition at a local hospital.