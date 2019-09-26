Firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department rescued a construction worker having a medical emergency on top of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Thursday morning.
A worker with Christman, a Greensboro based Construction office, had either a seizure or severe muscle spasms while doing masonry work on the top of St. Paul’s at about 9 a.m., according to Christman Site Supervisor Ron Blake and the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Firefighters went to the top of the church using scaffolding and stairs and used a basket and rope pulley system to lower the man about 80 feet down to the ground, said Fire Department Battalion Chief Jonathan Compton.
Compton said the man couldn’t get down the stairs on his own. Once the man was lowered to the ground, Forsyth County EMS put him on a stretcher and took him to an area hospital for treatment.
Blake said the worker wasn’t alert but was moving his head. Blake said the worker’s name would not be released.
Because it was not a workplace accident, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will not be called in to investigate the incident, Blake said.
Workers continued to do masonry work on the church’s steeple after the incident.
