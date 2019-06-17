A person fishing on Winston Lake reported this morning that another person went for a swim but never resurfaced.
Winston-Salem emergency personnel, including a water rescue team, responded to the lake. Police said they received a call at 10:24 a.m. about the incident.
D.S. Sawyer, a Winston-Salem Fire division chief, said the individual is an adult male. Sawyer said there are eyewitnesses who spotted the man going into the lake.
William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department, said he was told that a report came in that two people were bank fishing at the lake when one of them decided to go in for a swim but did not come back up.
Saywer said the adult male's clothes were found on the bank of the lake.
Royston said swimming is not allowed in any city lake and that signs are posted with that information. Sawyer said the lake is 18 feet at its deepest.
Emergency personnel is using sonar in an attempt to locate the individual.
Winston-Salem Fire Department Water Rescue Teams are operating in Winston Lake ! pic.twitter.com/7UszZzTHz3— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) June 17, 2019