A man died after being stabbed in the chest while in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday afternoon in Winston-Salem, said Lt. Greg Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Police responded to Food Lion at 1499 New Walkertown Road in the Eastway Plaza shopping center at about 12:30 p.m. after someone at the store called 911 to report a man had been stabbed in the parking lot, said Lt. A.J. Santos of the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Upon arriving, officers and EMS gave medical aid to the man before EMS took him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The man died of his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Authorities are not releasing the man’s name until his family has been notified. A witness to the stabbing, Julie Sims, said the man was with two young children when he was stabbed.
Dorn confirmed the man had children and said they, along with the man’s girlfriend, were at the hospital in the aftermath of the stabbing. The children and girlfriend were not injured, he said.
Santos said multiple people saw the stabbing and that police have identified a suspect.
Police are searching for a man who left the scene in a gray Chrysler 300, Dorn said.
Sims said the assailant yelled a profanity at the man before leaving the scene and that the two were arguing in the parking lot before the stabbing.
Dorn said detectives are working on securing surveillance footage of the stabbing from Food Lion and that the store’s corporate offices would provide the footage of the incident by Thursday.
About 25 police officers, including multiple members of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, were on scene. The police department’s forensics unit also responded.
Officers blocked off the entirety of the parking lot in front of the store with yellow crime tape. However, patrons of the store were able to park on the side of the building, and the store remained open for business.
