A man who was injured in a dirt bike accident earlier this month has died, Winston-Salem police said Monday. 

Jarrell Lamont Cohen of the 1001 block of 27th Street died Dec. 20, six days after he was thrown from his dirt bike while riding in the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue. 

According to police, Cohen was traveling south on Cleveland about 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 when he hit the brakes, flipped over the handlebars of his Suzuki dirt bike and landed in the road. 

Cohen's death was the 17th traffic fatality of the year, compared with 27 last year. 

