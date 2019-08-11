ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a man accused of firing gunshots at an event center in North Carolina, wounding one person.

Asheboro police said in a news release that 37-year-old Gilberto Pulido Rivas, of Robbins, was arrested Sunday on charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm by felon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and cocaine possession.

WFMY-TV and The News & Record of Greensboro report that one person was grazed by a bullet and had an arm abrasion. No other injuries were reported.

Officers responded to the shooting at Rey Azteca Event Center early Sunday and arrested Rivas in a wooded area near the center. He was jailed on $1 million bond.

