A Yadkinville man is accused of killing his mother in 2018, authorities said Friday.
Patrick Harding Cleary, 55, is charged with murder, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said. Cleary was being held Friday in the Yadkin County Jail with no bond allowed.
Cleary is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
On Sept. 11, 2018, the sheriff's office received a request to check on Pattie Ball Nixon, 76, of Advance, the sheriff's office said.
Yadkin County sheriff's deputies then went to a Cleary's home at 1012 Faith Lane in Yadkinville to find Nixon, the sheriff's office said. Neither Nixon nor her vehicle was at that home.
Nixon's body later was found in the woods behind the house on Faith Lane, and her car, a silver four-door 2000 Honda Accord sedan, had been stolen, the sheriff's office said.
Nixon's body was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for autopsy. An autopsy report listed Nixon's cause of death as undetermined.
Her body was wrapped in a tarp and hidden under concrete blocks in the woods behind the house, the autopsy showed. Nixon had no internal or external injuries, but the autopsy report noted that decomposition can obscure non-bony injuries and that her death appeared unnatural.
Investigators conducted interviews and executed search warrants to link Cleary to his mother's death, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office worked with the State Bureau of Investigation and the Davie County Sheriff's Office during the investigation of Nixon's death.
