MORRISVILLE — Triangle travelers want early-morning flights, so about a quarter of the daily departures from Raleigh-Durham International Airport leave before 8 a.m.
To make sure the planes are available first thing in the morning, airlines are keeping them at RDU overnight, and parking has gotten tight.
To help ease the parking crunch, RDU is building a special lot for planes, which it calls the Remain Overnight or RON apron. Contractors have ripped up a little-used area north of Terminal 2 and are turning it into a parking lot for planes. When finished in the fall of 2020, the RON will be able to hold 15 to 18 planes. RDU expects to spend $36 million on the project. The cost may seem high for a parking lot, but the pavement will be 40 inches thick to handle the weight of a Boeing 777, said airport spokeswoman Stephanie Hawco.