LIBERTY — The town is under a boil-water notice because of the main-water break that happened Monday night which drained all the town's water tanks.
The pressure of the water has increased to a normal level, the town stated in a news release on its website, and the chlorine tests are also coming back within normal limits.
As a result, bacteria samples were sent off Tuesday to the laboratory and there should be a complete analysis by today, Town Manager William Doerfer stated in the release. Until then, the boil water notice remains in effect.
Consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption, which includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation, or use bottled water.
Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.
On Tuesday, the Fire Department distributed bottle water to residents but eventually ran out.
