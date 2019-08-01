A Lexington man died of a gunshot wound in Lexington on Wednesday.
Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of 209 Federal Street in Lexington, where they found Pedro Manzano, 28, of Lexington, with a gunshot wound. Davidson County EMS pronounced him dead.
Police said in a news release that they are investigating leads concerning a suspect. Evidence so far collected indicates the shooting was not random, according to the release.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or the Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.