A bipartisan N.C. House bill that would allow state universities to sell beer and wine on game days cleared the legislature Wednesday.
The Senate passed House Bill 389 by a 33-12 vote Monday. The House approved the bill by an 88-24 vote April 16.
The Senate added an amendment June 12 that allows Winston-Salem State University to sell beer and wine in selected areas even though it plays football at Bowman Gray Stadium, which is owned by the city of Winston-Salem.
Today, the House voted 88-25 to approve the Senate change.
The bill becomes law upon Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature. Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said the governor “will review this legislation before making a decision.”
Meanwhile, a controversial Senate school board elections bill cleared the House Elections and Ethics Law committee. It now goes to Rules and Operations.
Senate Bill 674 would make the three Surry County boards of education partisan — meaning the members would run and be elected as Democrats, Republicans, as unaffiliated or as members of another party. The move comes despite opposition from those boards.
It was introduced as a local bill May 21 by Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and Sen. Deanna Ballard, R-Wilkes, who represents Surry among five Northwest N.C. counties. A local bill cannot be vetoed by the governor.
Surry has three school systems — Elkin City, Mount Airy City and Surry County. Surry is one of just eight counties in the state with more than one school system.
Beer and wine sales
Current state law prohibits sales and consumption of alcohol on state campuses except in certain areas of Kenan Stadium at UNC Chapel Hill and Carter-Finley Stadium at N.C. State University.
The bill would expand alcohol sales and consumption to all campus stadiums, arenas and athletics facilities. It does not apply to community colleges.
Only beer and wine would be allowed at sporting events. Beer, wine and mixed drinks would be available at non-sports events if vendors have the correct permits.
It would require alcohol to be sold in designated areas that allow vendors to control sales, including checking for identification to prevent sales to underage fans. Universities could set up designated alcohol-consumption and alcohol-free areas.
Legislative opponents of the bill have cited concerns about families being subjected to more fans consuming alcohol, some of whom may become belligerent, or alcohol sales becoming such a revenue driver that it may affect or dictate other public-policy issues.
Each university’s board of trustees would have to vote to allow such sales, as well as on whether beer and wine could be consumed in the stands or just in designated areas, according to Jimmy Milstead, communications director for House majority leader John Bell, R-Johnson, who is the bill’s primary sponsor.
Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Buncombe, said it is likely that East Carolina University, N.C. State and UNC Chapel Hill would be early adopters of new or expanded sales. Appalachian State University, N.C. A&T State University and UNC Greensboro have had athletics department personnel at previous committee meetings on HB389.
Of the 15 state universities, only UNC Pembroke has not indicated support for the bill, according to bill sponsors.
The bill has been amended to deal with “best practices” concerns, such as allowing state Alcohol Law Enforcement personnel to inspect third-party vendors’ services and permit enforcement.
Vendors would not be permitted to sell alcohol to individuals considered to be intoxicated when entering the vending area.
School board election tensions
The school board bill for the three Surry County systems cleared the House Elections and Ethics Law committee by a show of hands count that was not announced.
The bill would go into effect with the 2020 election. Board members would serve four-year terms and be required to state a party when filing. Party affiliations would appear on the ballot. If the bill passes, vacancies must be filled from nominees made by the departing member’s party.
Unlike the vote on the Senate floor in which there was no debate, several House committee members asked why the school boards opposed the bill.
Berger and Ballard have cited the main reason for introducing the bill was the support of the Republican-controlled Surry board of commissioners, as well as "members of the public."
“This bill will increase voter participation in school board elections, and I believe that party affiliation gives voters a sense of a candidate’s philosophy,” Berger said in a statement. The Surry commissioners expressed similar sentiment before their 3-1 vote on April 1.
“That’s especially true of an issue like education, where there’s a fairly stark divide between Republicans and Democrats,” Berger said.
The school boards, meanwhile, have requested legislators amend the bill to allow citizens to vote on the elections changes in a referendum.
On Wednesday, Rep. David Rogers, R-Burke, questioned why Ballard was pushing the bill if the school boards were unanimous in their opposition.
Ballard said she had not directly talked with the school boards but only received a resolution stating their stance.
Ballard also said she was not aware of any conflict between the commissioners and the school boards, particularly related to school funding.
The legislation is opposed by Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop, who said he told Surry commission chairman Van Tucker “that four elected governing bodies, three school boards and the town of Elkin Board of Commissioners were unanimously opposed to partisan elections.”