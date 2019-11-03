In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 photo, Catherine Newton, left, buys three boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts from Jayson Gonzalez in Little Canada, Minn. Gonzalez, a Minnesota college student, says Krispy Kreme has told him to stop making doughnut runs to Iowa. Gonzalez told the Pioneer Press he was told his sales created a liability for the Winston-Salem-based company.