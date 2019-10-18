A knife-wielding man stole a pack of gum Thursday night from a Thomasville Family Dollar, according to the Thomasville Police Department.
A man wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and boots came into the store, located at 530 National Highway, about 8:24 p.m. and placed a pack of gum on the counter, police said.
As the employee opened the cash register, the man pulled out a knife and demanded money, police said. The employee screamed, and the man ran out of the store with only the pack of gum, police said.
He was last seen running toward Unity Street, according to police. There were no injuries.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to call Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.
