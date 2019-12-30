Police say two teens were forced into a vehicle and robbed early Monday morning in Winston-Salem.

Investigators were called to the Salem Crest Apartments on the 1400 block of East 10th Street around 12:30 a.m. It was reported that two young people, ages 14 and 17, were kidnapped and robbed. The two were located unharmed in the 700 block of Salem Crest Circle.

Their names have not been released.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or on the Facebook page for Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments