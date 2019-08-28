An administrative law judge has ruled that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools discriminated against a 6-year-old girl who had Down's Syndrome by taking her out of regular classes and then transferring her to another school within 10 days after she started kindergarten.
McNeil and Kelly Cronin enrolled their child, Quinn Cronin, in Whitaker Elementary School in August 2018, according to the ruling and a news release. But school staff removed Quinn from a mainstream class and placed her in a separate class setting, the judge ruled. And in nine days, school administrators decided to transfer Quinn to South Fork Elementary School.
In November 2018, McNeil and Kelly Cronin pulled Quinn from the public school system and enrolled her at Forsyth Country Day School, where she was allowed to be in a mainstream class.
Quinn's parents filed a petition with the Office of Administrative Hearings, and hearings were held earlier this year in Raleigh. Administrative Law Judge Stacey Bice Bawtinhimer ruled that the school system violated the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which was passed in 1975, and denied Quinn a free and appropriate public education.
"The judge's ruling marks the closing of one of the most emotional chapters in our life," the Cronins said in a statement. "What we want for our daughter, and for kids like our daughter, is what all parents want: for our child to have the opportunity to learn alongside her neighbors and her friends and to be truly included in her classroom."
Brent Campbell, a school system spokesman, said in a statement Wednesday, saying that the school system takes the education of all students seriously. The school district, Campbell said, has more than 1,400 highly trained people in its Exceptional Children's division "whose focus is making sure those children who face varying challenges have an individualized education plan to address their special needs.
"As it relates to the Cronin family and the recent decision by an Administrative Law Judge specifically, the (Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education) is still weighing its options on how to proceed, which could include an appeal," Campbell said. "Because the timeline for appeal remains active, we cannot comment further on this matter. While the Cronin family has ability to tell their side of the story freely, federal student privacy laws prevent us from talking specifically about this student."
Stacey Gahagan, an attorney for the Cronins, said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the Forsyth County Central Library that the school board has 30 days to decide whether to appeal. If the school board files an appeal, it would be heard by a state hearing review officer appointed by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
Beyond that, the case could go to federal court.
Bawtinhimer has ordered the school system to create a plan for Quinn to return to public school and to pay all expenses that the Cronin family incurred for private school.
