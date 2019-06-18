Ivanka Trump in Charlotte

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump walks past equipment during a tour of the Siemens Energy Hub facility in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE — Ivanka Trump and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross have toured a North Carolina manufacturing plant as part of a workforce development visit.

The Charlotte Observer reports President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser went with Ross to the Siemens Charlotte Energy Hub, which manufactures power generation equipment. The Tuesday tour preceded a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Committee, an arm of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Trump and Ross also met with Central Piedmont Community College students who work part-time at the facility in Siemens' apprentice program.

Trump opened the workforce advisory board meeting with a reference to actions the government has taken since March to advance the board's goals, which include expanding Pell Grants to give formerly imprisoned people easier access to jobs after their release.

